By U.K. National Grid | August 19, 2020

Biomethane has been connected from a farm in Cambridgeshire to the Gas National Transmission System for the first time at the end of July.

Murrow Anaerobic Digestion Plant in Cambridgeshire operated by Biocow Ltd. produces the renewable gas made from cattle manure and straw.

The process is called anaerobic digestion and involves sealing waste in tanks without oxygen, where the material is broken down by naturally occurring micro-organisms into biogas.

The pipeline will support flows of up to 15,000 standard cubic meters per hour, enough for the annual gas consumption of 10 average households every hour.

Ian Radley, Head of Gas Systems Operations at National Grid said, “Alongside hydrogen, biomethane will play a critical role in the journey to Britain achieving net zero. We’ve collaborated closely with Biocow on this innovative project to ensure we met their needs and ultimately successfully connected their site to the National Transmission System; supporting the transition to a low carbon economy and paving the way for similar projects in the future.”

Chris Waters, Managing Director of Biocow Ltd said, “This joint project with National Grid is a very important first step in Biocow’s keen commitment to continue pioneering new and innovative ways to inject green gas into the grid. We look forward to continued collaboration with National Grid in the future as we continue to develop our site at Murrow.”