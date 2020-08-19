By Loci Controls Inc. | August 19, 2020

Peter Quigley, chairman and CEO of Loci Controls Inc. announced on Aug. 4 that the company has added three new RNG projects in Q2, resulting in significantly expanded market share: one with Dane County, operated by BIOFerm in Madison, Wisconsin, and two in Texas, including one with Mas Energy on the Arlington, Texas, landfill. Gaining rapid adoption, Loci’s technology is now installed at 9 out of the 64 operational landfill RNG to pipeline projects in the United States.

“Delivering value to Mas Energy and Dane County, by using technology to maximize their employees’ productivity and to improve the operating and financial performance of their landfill gas to pipeline operations, is central to Loci’s strategy for growth,” said Quigley. “Since our first RNG operation in 2017, the Loci team has worked tirelessly to deliver on our promise of increased gas collection, reduced operating costs and optimized gas quality.”

At Arlington’s Mas Energy location, Loci’s automated landfill gas collection process almost immediately delivered improved performance and revenue for the project. The Mas Energy gas processing plant utilizes a Nitrogen Rejection Unit and with the Loci system, gas composition can be controlled to deliver consistent quality. The result is optimized gas treatment equipment performance and revenue. In Dane County, Wisconsin the installation of Loci’s unique automated LFG collection system has also resulted in improved collection and control, as well as a reduction in the number of staff hours spent in the well-field. Loci’s real time data and alert features allow for a more rapid and precise response to operational problems, improving safety and increasing the productivity of onsite personnel.

Loci Controls is installed on 118 collection wells out of 164 total collection points at the Arlington landfill and is installed on 65 out of 73 collection wells at Dane County’s landfill. The Loci system provides 24/7/365 real-time data, and automated valve adjustments based on individual collection well measurements, as well as aggregate feedback from the plant gas chromatograph. At Loci’s third new Q2 project, Loci is installed at 130 wells, representing 85 percent of the aggregate landfill gas collection at that project.