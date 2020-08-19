ADVERTISEMENT

Polish wood pellet production reached approximately 1.3 million metric tons in 2019, according to a report recently filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agriculture Information Network.

According to the report, Poland is a growing market for wood pellets. Production reached an estimated 1.3 million metric tons last year, up from 1.2 million metric tons in 2018 and 1 million metric tons in 2017. Total production capacity was 1.4 million metric tons in 2019, with 63 wood pellet plants operational as of 2018. An estimated 481,000 metric tons of wood pellets produced in Poland during 2018 were ENplus certified.

The report indicates that the Polish wood pellet industry is focused on growing exports to Germany, Italy and Denmark, as well as increasing domestic demand among residential consumers.

Approximately 80 percent of Polish wood pellets are derived from softwood, the majority of which is sourced from sawdust, wood industry residues and shavings. The report cites Polish wood pellet plants and claiming that high prices and problems with sourcing sufficient raw materials are major constraints that currently limit production.

Poland consumed 450,000 metric tons of wood pellets in 2018, up from 243,000 metric tons in 2017. Consumption in 2018 included 280,000 metric tons consumed by residential customers, 80,000 metric tons consumed for power production, 60,000 metric tons consumed for commercial applications, and 30,000 metric tons consumed in central heating.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.