By Jeramy Slaunwhite | August 25, 2020

Ignition source control is vital to the prevention of avoidable explosions. Mechanically generated sparks, hot surfaces and flames or smoldering material together make up over 50% of identified dust explosion ignition sources. Spark detection and extinguishing systems can be very effective at managing small sparks and embers in many closed material transfer systems. Heat and smoke detectors are also proven strategies for managing fires in early development.

Rembe is proud to offer a leading-edge technology solution to fill the gap between spark and fire detection with the Hotspot and GSME early fire detection sensors:

• The Hotspot optical detector monitors infrared heat energy of a superimposed grid on a targeted area. Tiered alarm outputs are triggered on predefined temperature anomalies such as high setpoint, temperature differential, rate of rise or defined zone monitoring.

• The GSME combustion gas detector uses semiconductor technology to identify specific pyrolysis gases, providing the GSME an advantage and opportunity to detect and alarm before flame development. This improves fire prevention response time as well as efforts and safety for mitigation and control measures.

The Hotspot and GSME are specifically designed for reliability in harsh, humid and dusty industrial environments. The Rembe design team carefully prepares the placement and configuration parameters specific to each unique application. Rembe specifically recommends the Hotspot and GSME detectors as preventative control of ignition sources associated with combustible dust explosion hazards; the opportunities for fire prevention are also vast. Some application examples include conveyors, silos and storage bins, air filter systems, dryer systems, pellet plants and electrical equipment.

The Hotspot and GSME sensors can operate as stand-alone systems with various alarm output options or in multiples combined with the user friendly, touchscreen Rembe Exkop Express explosion safety controller. Large plants with an appetite for integrated monitoring, control and response can also benefit from the state-of-the-art Rembe IQ Safety Cockpit, a customized monitoring, reaction and response platform for fire and explosion prevention and protection systems. The IQ Safety Cockpit, like a process or security HMI system, provides real-time explosion event status on board and through a mobile device app to notify key personnel for expedited safety response. Preconfigured reactionary inputs and outputs with nearly endless compatibility options provide immediate critical event information and rapid response deployment.

The first seconds following an industrial explosion are critical. The IQ Safety Cockpit is the central information source, local or remote for event details and locations. It can both allow and take control of reactive individually plant configured responses such as deluge sprinklers, evacuation alarms, process shut down or bypasses.