By Biomass Magazine | September 03, 2020

Nationwide Boiler hires new technical sales engineer

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has hired John Clarkson as technical sales engineer. Clarkson, a package boiler and emissions compliance expert, will provide technical sales support for customers within the southern California region.

Clarkson has 46 years of industry experience and an engineering degree from California State Long Beach. He entered the boiler industry working for Porter Boiler in the parts department followed by a field service position, and within three years moved into senior management. In 1984, Clarkson established a partnership and cofounded Southern California Boiler Inc., a two-man company that eventually expanded and acquired four other boiler companies. Throughout the years, Clarkson made significant contributions to the growth of this company, known today as California Boiler Inc.

Clarkson has experience working with many well-known manufacturers in the boiler industry and has assisted with the development of ultra-low NOx burners to meet the most stringent regulatory requirements for California.



Kramer appointed vice president of engineering at SunGas Renewables

SunGas Renewables has named Andrew Kramer as vice president of engineering. Kramer brings critical experience and leadership to the SunGas team with years of experience in the design, installation, and operation of U-GAS gasification technology, the core technology in SunGas’s fluidized bed gasification product.

Kramer has deep knowledge and experience in the design and operation of multiple gasification technologies. As senior director for GTI, he has overseen all aspects of design, operation, and maintenance of GTI’s pilot-scale gasification and related facilities including fuel feeding, gas feeding, syngas cleaning, conditioning and end-use systems. Kramer’s past experience includes integration of gasification technology in gas-to-liquid conversions processes, including the Topsoe Improved Gasoline Synthesis process, Fischer-Tropsch and methanation systems.

Prior to GTI, Kramer served as production control supervisor for Zeneca. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana.

BiON names Syed Nazim as CEO

BiON, one of Malaysia’s most established environmental engineering and renewable energy solutions providers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Syed Nazim bin Syed Faisal as CEO of the company. Nazim joined the BiON as finance director and executive director in September 2018. Prior to his new position, Syed Nazim was the group chief financial officer of Serba Dinamik Group, an international energy services group and a controlling shareholder of BiON, where he remains an executive director.



Ubben joins Enviva board of directors

Enviva Partners LP has the appointing of Jeffrey Ubben, chairman of ValueAct and co-portfolio manager of its Spring Fund, to the general partner’s board of directors.

Ubben is a founder and the chairman of ValueAct Capital, where he is portfolio manager of the ValueAct Spring Fund and a member of the firm’s management committee. Ubben is a director of AES Corp., where he is a member of the compensation and financial audit committees, AppHarvest and Nikola Corp. He is the former chairman and director of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc., and a former director of Catalina Marketing Corp., Gartner Group Inc., Mentor Corp., Misys plc, Sara Lee Corp., Twenty-First Century Fox, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Willis Towers Watson plc, and several other public and private companies.

Prior to founding ValueAct Capital in 2000, Ubben was a managing partner at Blum Capital Partners for more than five years. Ubben serves on the boards of Duke University, the Nature Conservancy’s NatureVest, and the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation. He formerly served as chair of the National Board of the Posse Foundation for nine years. He has a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.



Element Markets hires O'Neill

Element Markets has onboarded Scott O’Neill as senior vice president of operations. O’Neill will lead the company’s best-in-class renewable natural gas (RNG) operations and compliance teams. Scott brings 25 years of expertise to Element Markets across a number of segments of the RNG industry, including project development, regulatory policy, methane capture and greenhouse gas management. Most recently, he served as most recently, director of biogas marketing at Waste Management Inc.

Southern Company Gas grows leadership team

Southern Company Gas announced three new leadership positions and the creation of two new departments, sustainability and innovation and renewable natural gas (RNG), to support the company's continued commitment to addressing climate change and reinforce the importance of natural gas in a sustainable energy future.

The Sustainability and Innovation Group will be led by Joanne Mello, who has been named director of sustainability and energy policy. In this role, Mello will oversee the company's sustainability and innovation strategy by aligning efforts conducted across the business and strengthening partnerships with external industry groups and stakeholders.

Greg Jones has been named director of Climate & Environmental Policy. In this role, he will lead the company's greenhouse gas emission initiatives and will direct the company's participation in environmental rulemaking, legislation and policy initiatives.

The RNG Group will be led by Robin Lanier. In this role, she will develop and execute an effective strategy for growing Southern Company Gas' RNG capabilities, a critical component in the company's sustainability strategy. Lanier will plan, monitor and manage the company's RNG advancements.





Xebec acquires Air Flow

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding securities of Enerphase Industrial Solutions Inc., doing business as Air Flow. Air Flow’s principals will remain with the company after the acquisition, in order to optimize their integration into Xebec’s industrial service and support business and to grow the operation over the coming years.

Total consideration payable by Xebec is approximately $6 million, subject to certain holdbacks, adjustments and time-based payments. Air Flow is a distributor and service provider of compressed air equipment in North Carolina. Incorporated in 1981, the company brings decades of industry experience and has built long standing relationships with major manufacturers and has developed a significant service footprint through numerous equipment installations.





Enviva completes acquisition of Georgia Biomass

Enviva has completed its previously announced acquisition of an industrial-scale wood pellet production plant in Waycross, Georgia, and associated contracted terminal capacity in Savannah, Georgia.

The newly acquired Waycross plant has been operating since 2011 and has a production capacity of approximately 800,000 metric tons per year. All production is exported through the Port of Savannah to Enviva’s customers under long-term take-or-pay off-take contracts, many of which extend until the mid-2040s. Following the acquisition, Enviva’s total annual wood pellet production capacity is approximately 4.9 million metric tons. With the acquisition complete, the Waycross plant is now called Enviva Pellets Waycross.





