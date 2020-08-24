ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information (RFI) seeking feedback from stakeholders on issues related to residential wood heater technology advancement and bioprocessing separations development.

The DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy on Aug. 24 published an RFI in the Federal Register soliciting feedback from industry, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders on issues related to overcoming the technical barriers and challenges in the design of clean, efficient residential-scale wood heaters and in bioprocessing separations development.

Regarding wood heater technology advancement, the DOE said it is particularly interested in identifying the critical technology gaps and resources required to significantly reduce emissions and improve efficiency of residential wood heaters.

Regarding bioprocessing separations development, the agency said it is specifically interested in identifying the critical technology gaps and research needs required to enable more efficient separations technologies spanning biochemical and thermochemical approaches.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted by Sept. 21. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.