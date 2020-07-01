By South Carolina Department of Commerce | August 27, 2020

Effingham Pellets LLC, a subsidiary of Charles Ingram Lumber Co., on Aug. 20 announced plans to establish operations in Florence County, South Carolina. The company's more than $5.4 million investment is projected to create 10 new jobs.



A newly formed company, Effingham Pellets LLC is a wood pellet manufacturer and distributor that supplies wood pellets for export sale to Europe.



Located at 4905 Ingram Bypass in Effingham, the company's Florence County operations will produce wood pellets to be burned in place of coal at power plants across Europe.



Operations are expected to be online by June 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Effingham Pellets, LLC team should visit https://www.cilumber.com/contact-us/.



"We are excited to begin operations in Florence County, where we will be able to produce power solutions that promote sustainability on an international scale. Effingham Pellets LLC looks forward to being an important partner to Charles Ingram Lumber Company and the community as a whole,” said Effingham Pellets LLC



"We are proud to celebrate Effingham Pellets LLC's investment in South Carolina and our people. Anytime a company is able to set up shop here, it proves what we already know - that we have one of the most competitive business environments in the world and a workforce that can get the job done,” said Gov. Henry McMaster



"In South Carolina, we know how to make things. Effingham Pellets LLC's decision to establish operations here generates even more momentum for our state's manufacturing sector, which continues to grow and produce more jobs for South Carolinians,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt



"Sustainability is an initiative the state of South Carolina is proud to support. Effingham Pellets LLC, with its use of previously unused material, is the right step for a greener, more environmentally friendly future for Florence County,” said S.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh K. Leatherman



"Effingham Pellets LLC is a welcome addition to the business community of Florence County. Innovative ideas, such as creating useful products from previously unused material, are a representation of the unique opportunities Florence County has to offer. We are proud to host this forward-thinking company,” said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr.



"Maintaining a quality business climate is one of the main goals of Florence County Economic Development Partnership. When two industries are able to collaborate for the betterment of the county, as is the case with Effingham Pellets LLC and Charles Ingram Lumber Company, that's an indication that we are succeeding. We are happy to welcome Effingham Pellets, LLC to this community,” said Florence County Economic Development Partnership Chairman Joe W. "Rocky" Pearce