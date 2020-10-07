By Pellet Mill Magazine | October 07, 2020

Mid-South adds reality capture scanning to services

Mid-South Engineering has added reality capture scanning to its list of services and will incorporate the scans as part the company’s standard offering on project proposals where appropriate. The new laser scanning system will augment traditional field measurements with the goal of providing more precise and complete engineering deliverables.

Incorporating a laser scan into Mid-South’s engineering design will provide more accurate and more complete site information and can reduce the cost and effort of manual measurement. In addition, the scanner data combined with new construction 3D models can help identify possible clashes, limited access areas, and potential safety issues early in the engineering process, reducing the number of change orders in the field.

Vermeer introduces new TR5300EM trommel screen

Vermeer Corp. has expanded its electric-powered recycling product line with the addition of the new TR5300EM trommel screen. The new trommel screen is powered by an industrial-duty, fan-cooled, 60-horsepower (44.7-kilowatt) electric motor and delivers a drum speed of up to 24 revolutions per minute to handle multiple material types, including compost, topsoil and wood biomass. The quiet-operating TR5300EM also features a low hopper infeed with a capacity of 5.5 cubic yards (4.2 cubic meters) and includes new service and operating enhancements.

The TR5300EM trommel screen overs and fines conveyors are adjustable to help with dust control and allow for precise placement of material. The unit is also equipped with automatic overs flaps to help contain material and reduce spillage. It can be equipped with several optional accessories, including a grizzly screen to sort out oversized material and a magnetic head pulley for removing unwanted metal.

Netzch expands grinder product range

Netzsch has expanded its N.Mac twin shaft grinder offering by several sizes, for flow rates up to 400 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr).The N.Mac is designed for breaking down a variety of different materials and is ideal for wastewater treatment, biogas and biomass plants, food and animal processing and many other waste and industrial applications. It can be installed upstream of a pump (inline version) or above the feeding screw of a hopper pump (channel version) or in any effluent channel.

The inline version of the N.Mac is available in three sizes and can handle a maximum flow rate of up to 350 m³/hr. The channel version is available in four sizes, designed for a maximum flow rate of up to 400 m³/hr. For applications with even higher flow rates, several grinders can be run in parallel, allowing parts of the system to be serviced during operation. Besides knives that can be removed in a cartridge for quick and easy maintenance, the N.Mac is equipped with flushed and lubricated mechanical seals for perfect dry-running capability.

Morbark announces leadership change

Morbark LLC has appointed Bradley Boehler as successor to Dave Herr, previous vice president of Alamo Group’s forestry and tree care business unit and president of Morbark Holdings.

Herr joined Morbark initially as a board director and then as CEO in October 2016. He successfully led the company through a period of intense growth, operational improvement, acquisition and integration of complementary businesses, including Rayco Manufacturing LLC and Denis Cimaf Inc., and finally, the transfer of ownership to Alamo Group in 2019.

Before joining Alamo Group, Boehler was president of the Skyjack Group, a major Canadian manufacturer of aerial lift equipment, including scissor lifts and telehandlers. Prior to his 16 years at Skyjack, he worked for seven years at Tigercat International Inc. in various engineering and technical positions. Boehler is a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, having served as an engineering officer in the construction engineering section. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Science in civil engineering granted by the University of Western Ontario and completed the executive development program at Ivey Business School.