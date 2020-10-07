ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 585,883.3 metric tons of wood pellets in August, down from 643,727.5 metric tons in July and 738,303.23 metric tons in August 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 6.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries in August. The U.K. was the top destination at 369,364.2 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 93,564.7 metric tons and Denmark at 55,318.6 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports fell to $72.56 million in August, down from $92.21 million in July and $97.37 million during the same month of last year.

Total wood pellet exports for the first eight months of 2020 reached 4.8 million metric tons at a value of $648.32 million, compared to 4.42 million metric tons at a value of $598.25 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.