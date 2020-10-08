By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | October 08, 2020

Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed an $7.7 million (US$5.8 million) contract for a new renewable natural gas (RNG) project developed by San Francisco, California-based Brightmark LLC. The multiple-site dairy farm project in the State of Florida will utilize Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading systems.

“This is a showcase project and second contract with Brightmark, one of the leading RNG project developers in the United States,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “We’re honored to be a trusted collaborator for this exciting new project in Florida.”

Greenlane’s biogas upgrading systems will be used in Brightmark’s Sobek RNG project in Okeechobee County, Florida, at four Larson family dairy farms. The project is anticipated to generate 171,000 MMBtu annually of RNG upon completion, which will be injected into the local interstate gas pipeline system. Order fulfilment by Greenlane will start immediately.

“Greenlane’s industry expertise and track record in designing and providing biogas upgrading systems were exactly what we were looking for in a partner as we continue to grow our RNG project portfolio,” said Bob Powell, Founder and CEO of Brightmark. “This helped us de-risk and conclude the project financing, an important step prior to starting construction.”

As announced by Brightmark yesterday, they have formed a joint venture with a multinational energy corporation to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy RNG. The news release is at: https://www.brightmark.com/2020/10/chevron-brightmark-partnership/