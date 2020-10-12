By Government of Ontario | October 12, 2020

Ontario will soon be home to a new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility, which will create local jobs and stimulate regional economic development, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. The Niagara Falls Renewable Natural Gas plant will be the largest of its kind in Ontario and will generate enough clean renewable energy from landfill waste to heat 8,750 homes across the country and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48,000 tonnes.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy, joined representatives from Enbridge and Walker Industries in Niagara Falls today to formally announce the $42 million facility.

"I want to congratulate Enbridge and private sector partners, Walker Industries and Comcor Environmental, for coming together to make this innovative renewable natural gas project possible," said Minister Yurek. "Our government knows the private sector has the capital, capability and know-how to transform clean technology markets across Canada and we will continue to work closely with Ontario's energy sector to find more ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions efficiently and affordably."

The innovative Niagara facility will transform landfill waste into clean energy. This is achieved by capturing biogas generated by decomposing organic waste and transforming it into renewable natural gas.

"Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a made-in-Ontario, carbon neutral energy source, and this investment in Niagara Falls showcases the innovative leadership of our energy sector," said Associate Minister Walker. "Clearly, these types of projects are not only good for the environment, they will also contribute significantly to Ontario's economic recovery. Developing renewable natural gas production is encouraged in our government's Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan and we look forward to exploring further opportunities in the future."

"Walker Industries and Comcor Environmental are proud to partner with Enbridge to construct the largest renewable natural gas plant in Ontario," said Geordie Walker, President and CEO of Walker Industries. "The Niagara RNG facility will contribute to a sustainable future by transforming landfill waste into clean energy, generating enough power to heat 8,750 homes every year while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 48,000 tonnes."

The Ontario Energy Board has also approved an application from Enbridge to implement a pilot Voluntary Renewable Natural Gas Program in Ontario starting in 2021. Through the program, customers can choose to support the transition to clean energy through a small monthly contribution to purchase carbon-neutral renewable natural gas. During the first five years of the program, Enbridge Gas anticipates up to 28,000 customers could participate reducing CO2 emissions by 8,000 tonnes, equivalent to taking 1,600 cars off the road for one year.

"Our new Voluntary RNG Program gives Enbridge Gas customers an easy and affordable way to help green their natural gas supply," said Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President & President, Gas Distribution & Storage. "This program is just one way Enbridge Gas is investing in clean energy solutions across multiple markets that improve energy efficiency and lower emissions as we transition to a clean energy future."

Encouraging investments and innovative clean, renewable energy programs are part of the Ontario government's Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help Canada meet its 2030 target.