The Canadian government on Oct. 8 awarded funding to an agricultural biomethanizer plant in Quebec and project that will add high-efficiency biomass boilers to four municipal buildings in New Brunswick.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announced it will award nearly $900,000 to two projects under its Agricultural Clean Technology Program. An investment of up to $758,243 is being made in Coop Agri-Energie Warwick to support the development of a cooperative agricultural biomethanizer plant. The facility with take in cow manure and organic residues from local industries and produce renewable natural gas (RNG). The government funding will help the facility further process the digestate it produces, enhancing its agricultural value to the benefit of its farmer members.

An additional $125,4000 in funding from the Agricultural Clean Technology Program is being awarded to Innofibre, a college technology transfer center within Cégep de Trois-Rivières. The investment will support the development of agro-industrial bioproducts, including national health products, cosmetics, and household products. The products will be made from residues derived from the processing of industrial hemp and flax.

Infrastructure Canada announced an award of more than $417,000 through the Green Municipal Fund to support an energy efficiency project in New Brunswick. Led by the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick (AFMNB), the project will replace existing fuel-burning furnace heating systems with high-efficiency biomass boilers and improve energy efficiency in four municipal buildings in the province: Atholville's town hall, Caraquet's municipal garage; Rivière-Verte's municipal garage; and Saint-Léonard's regional emergency centre.