By Biomass Magazine | November 05, 2020

Fike launches dual-flap explosion isolation valve

Fike Corp., a global manufacturer and supplier of explosion protection solutions, has announced its new explosion isolation flap valve, Fike DFITM, will be available for orders in Q4 2020, for sizes up to DN800 (32 inches).

Since 2010, Fike has conducted substantial experimental research on the behavior of dust flame propagation in industrial scale pipelines and passive explosion isolation systems. After earlier development of its ValvEx flap valves up to size DN400, Fike has now achieved safe passive explosion isolation up to DN800, thereby offering new possibilities for safe powder and bulk dust handling process industries.

The dual-flap isolation valve is designed for installation in both vertical and horizontal orientations, close to bends and near vessels due to the fast-closing flaps. Because of its resistance for up to 1.5 bar gauge and effectiveness against a variety of combustible dusts, it is suitable for nearly every industrial application.





REA announces board appointments

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) announced that Martin Wright was re-elected chair of the organization at its annual general meeting in late September. Board member Juliet Davenport, founder and CEO of Good Energy, was appointed deputy chair, and Duncan Valentine was re-elected as non-executive director.



Red Rock, Shell enter purchase, sales agreement for renewable fuel

Red Rock and Shell have entered into a cellulosic fuel purchase and sale agreement in which Shell will purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and cellulosic renewable diesel fuel from Red Rock’s new biorefinery in Lakeview, Oregon. Shell will distribute the SAF to Red Rock’s existing airline customers and market Red Rock’s cellulosic renewable diesel fuel. Red Rock’s biorefinery is scheduled for completion early next year. Once operational, it will be the world’s first commercial-scale plant to utilize forest biomass at risk of wildfire to create SAF and cellulosic renewable diesel.





Nawalaniec promoted to president of Stedman Machine Co.

After 16 years with Stedman Machine Co., Chris Nawalaniec has become president of the company. Formerly executive vice president, Nawalaniec assumes the role from from Dennis Gilmour, who led the company for 42 years.

Nawalaniec joined Stedman in October 2004 as national sales manager of the unit sales department and was subsequently promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. During his time with Stedman, he has been an integral part of growing the company. Nawalaniec also serves chairman of the board of directors at the Manufacturers & Services division of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, and treasurer of the Process Equipment Manufacturers Association board.





Chevron, Brightmark partner on dairy biomethane fuel projects

Brightmark LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced the formation of a joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to own RNG projects across the U.S.

Equity investments by each company in the new venture will fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of dairy biomethane projects in multiple states. Chevron will purchase RNG produced from these projects and market the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas.

Marathon Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Brightmark in establishing the partnership with Chevron.





Nacelle Solutions to operate, maintain two new RNG facilities in Wisconsin

Representatives of Nacelle Solutions announced that two renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in Wisconsin—S&S Jerseyland Dairy in Sturgeon Bay and Dallmann East River Dairy in Brillion—have been completed and began operations earlier this summer. Nacelle will own, operate and maintain the RNG processing equipment under a long-term service contract for U.S. Gain. The S&S and Dallmann facilities are the second and third completed projects from the Nacelle and U.S. Gain partnership.





Greenlane signs contract for Florida RNG project

Greenlane Renewables Inc. subsidiary Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd. has signed a $5.8 million contract for a new renewable natural gas project developed by San Francisco, California-based Brightmark LLC. The multiple-site dairy farm project in Okeechobee County, Florida, will utilize Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption biogas upgrading systems. The project is anticipated to annually generate 171,000 MMBtu, which will be injected into the local interstate gas pipeline system.

US Forest Service to fund wood energy projects

The U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications for 2021 Wood Innovations Grants and 2021 Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Grants until February 3.

Approximately $10 million in funding is available for shovel-ready projects that would install a community wood energy system for heating, cooling or electricity that would replace a fossil fuel system; install manufacturing equipment at a mass timber production facility; expand a sawmill to add higher-value production lines that incorporate innovative technologies and cost-cutting measures; or purchase and install equipment at a new facility to produce renewable natural gas or other biofuels from forest residues.





US pellet exports top 585,883 metric tons in August

The U.S. exported 585,883 metric tons (MT) of wood pellets in August, down from 643,727 MT in July and 738,303 MT in August 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 6.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries in August. The U.K. was the top destination at 369,364 MT, followed by the Netherlands at 93,564 MT and Denmark at 55,318 MT.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports fell to $72.56 million in August, down from $92.21 million in July and $97.37 million during the same month of last year.

Total wood pellet exports for the first eight months of 2020 reached 4.8 million MT at a value of $648.32 million, compared to 4.42 million MT at a value of $598.25 million for the same period in 2019.





Xebec hires senior executives

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has announced two key management hires.

Nathalie Théberge is Xebec’s first vice president of legal affairs and corporate secretary. She is a seasoned corporate lawyer with solid experience in the renewable energy industry, most recently at Innergex Renewable Energy. There, she spent close to a decade overseeing matters related to securities, corporate law, governance, acquisitions, strategic joint ventures and business financing.

Russell Warner is joining the team as Xebec’s first vice president of industrial. He will lead the company’s Cleantech Service Network expansion strategy for renewable natural gas and hydrogen installations. Warner has proven his ability to be a large-scale product leader within the compressed air industry as an executive at Sullair and Doosan Infracore Portable Power (formerly Ingersoll Rand Utility Equipment).