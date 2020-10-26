ADVERTISEMENT

Japan-based Renova Inc. announced on Oct. 26 it has made a final investment decision and reached financial close on a 75 megawatt (MW) biomass power plant under development in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, a city approximately 225 miles northeast of Tokyo.

The facility, named the Sendai-Gamo Biomass Project, will be fueled by wood pellets and palm kernel shells. Full construction on the facility is expected to begin by February 2021, with operations expected to begin in November 2023.

Renova said it is working to develop the project with four cosponsors, including Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd, United Purpose Management Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd, and Daiwa Energy and Infrastructure Co. Ltd.

The Sendai-Gamo Biomass Project is one of several biomass power plants under development by Renova in Japan. The company’s 20.5 MW Akita Biomass project began operations in mid-2016, while its 75 MW Kanda Biomass, 75 MW Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass, 75 MW Omaezakikou Biomass and 75 MW Ishinomaki Hibarino Biomass projects are currently under development.

