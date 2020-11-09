By Sweet Manufacturing Co. | November 09, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweet Manufacturing Co. recently celebrated its 65th anniversary of manufacturing “The Quality Line” of bulk material handling equipment. Sweet was founded on Nov. 1, 1955 by W. Dean Sweet in Springfield, Ohio– where the company still operates today. The company originally set out to provide positive change to the agricultural industry. Now 65 years later, Sweet is still a family-oriented company that has the reputation for integrity, innovation, heavy-duty superiorly crafted products made with USA prime steel and premium components, and unparalleled customer service to the agricultural, feed, aggregates, wood, industrial, and biofuels markets.

During the 1960s, Sweet introduced the use of galvanized steel in the manufacturing process to prevent corrosion and extend product life. In the same decade, Sweet introduced a young girl as “Miss Sweet” in its marketing of Sweetheart™ elevator buckets. That young girl was the founder’s daughter, Alicia Sweet. In 1996, Alicia was named President of Sweet Manufacturing Company. She continues to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. Today, Sweet’s premium heavy-duty products can be found in more than 55 countries around the world. The company is committed to not only maintaining its core values rooted in integrity and trust, but also expanding both domestically and internationally. The company’s vision is to be the world’s first choice provider of material handling solutions.

Sweet has received the Award for Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing and has been recognized three times by Ohio’s Governor for Excellence in Exporting for having made a strong commitment to international markets. Sweet has bilingual staff and sales materials, project design layout assistance, and a world-class dealer and reseller network. Speaking on the company's 15th anniversary in 1970, W. Dean Sweet stated, "We are not content to bask in past achievements. Rather, we shall continue to design, engineer, and manufacture the finest, highest-quality material handling equipment." Today, Sweet Manufacturing still operates under this principle.