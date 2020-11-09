By Port of Tyne | November 09, 2020

The Port of Tyne, one of the U.K.’s leading deep-sea ports and a major employer in the region, on Nov. 5 announced a £1 million investment in its wood pellet-handling operations.

The investment sees state-of-the-art equipment installed and a range of measures put in place to help combat dust emissions from the dry wood pellets it handles into the U.K.

The actions put Port of Tyne at the forefront of technology and systems at U.K. ports, and underlines its position as a key player in the growth of offshore renewable energy industries in the North East of England. In May, the Port announced that it is to become the base for the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, in partnership with Equinor and SSE Renewables.

Matt Beeton, chief executive at the Port of Tyne, said, “These measures ensure that we are doing everything we possibly can to decrease dust emissions to the lowest level possible.

“We have, over recent months, been carrying out a range of proactive investigations and have engaged the services of the best external, independent, professional advice to support our improvements.

“We were aware the situation needed improvement and this investment in the very latest innovation and state-of-the-art equipment underlines our determination not just to meet standards, but to go over and above them, with best practice in every area of the business.

“We are working closely with our stakeholders and thank them for their support.

“Noticeable improvements have already begun, and more will follow.”

The improvements at Port of Tyne include:

•Dust bosses, which create a continuous water mist spray to prevent dust particles flying into the air •Pyramid covers, which enclose the top sections on the eight cargo grabs •Skirting on hoppers, which increase airflow and reduce dust emissions. •A micro-fogging system at strategic points within the warehouse and on the ventilation units, making dust fall to the floor

In 2021 the Port will also be the only one in the U.K. to have a hi-tech water spraying system, which will be installed at the end of the Quay.

The work builds on the back of the announcement in May that the Port is to become the base for the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, in partnership with Equinor and SSE Renewables.

The investment comes despite a difficult year coping with the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Beeton said, “It’s been a tough time, but we must keep looking forward, driving forward and being the best we can. This investment is about doing just that.”