CVR Energy is progressing with plans to convert one production unit at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma to renewable diesel production and is considering the implementation of a similar project at the company’s refinery Coffeyville, Kansas.

CVR Energy has approved the completion of detailed engineering and the purchase of long lead-time equipment for the renewable diesel unit project at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma, according to statements made by company officials during a third quarter earnings call held Nov. 3.

During the call, Dave Lamp, CEO of CVR Energy, explained the company is currently evaluating a multi-phase approach to its renewable diesel strategy. Phase one will be the conversion of the existing hydrocracker at the Wynnewood refinery to allow for the production of renewable diesel, he said, noting that the company has submitted all environmental permits for the project to the state of Oklahoma for final approval. Pending the approval of those permits and final approval by CVR’s board of directors, Lamp said the unit could be online by July 2021. The converted production unit would be able to produce approximately 100 MMgy of renewable diesel.

In phase two, CBR would install a pretreatment unit at the Wynnewood refinery that would allow the renewable diesel unit to process lower-carbon feedstocks, such as corn oil, animal fats and used cooking oil. In phase three, if approved, Lamp said the company would pursue a similar renewable diesel project at its Coffeyville refinery.