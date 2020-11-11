By Neste | November 11, 2020

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel and a forerunner as a provider of renewable and circular solutions for the petrochemical industry, and LG Chem, South Korea’s largest diversified petrochemicals company and a world’s leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for energy solutions, on Nov. 5 announced their aim to build a strategic long-term partnership to develop and grow the biopolymers and biochemicals market globally, and more specifically, in the LG Chem’s home market Korea.

Thanks to the partnership, LG Chem will start replacing fossil feedstock commonly used in the manufacturing of polymers and chemicals with Neste Renewable Hydrocarbons in the upcoming months. This helps LG Chem to produce renewable polymers and chemicals to meet the increasing sustainability requirements and expectations of its customers – such as those producing polyolefin-based containers, packaging, hygiene products, and electronic materials – without compromising on quality, performance or recyclability of its products.

“We are delighted to start collaborating with LG Chem, a company with one of the most diverse polymers and chemicals offerings in the world, to make an increasing impact on the global industry’s transformation towards a circular bioeconomy. This cooperation enables us to further expand the portfolio of applications that can benefit from Neste’s renewable drop-in solutions,” says Mercedes Alonso, executive vice president, renewable polymers and chemicals from Neste.

"LG Chem’s proprietary technology and significant market share of diverse chemical products and Neste’s sustainable solution based on renewable hydrocarbons, have come together in a partnership that will pave the way for sustainable growth in building a circular bioeconomy for both parties and also the global industry,” says Kug Lae Noh, executive vice president and the president of petrochemicals company from LG Chem.

Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons are produced entirely from traceable, biobased raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats, providing a high-quality, more sustainable alternative to fossil feedstock.