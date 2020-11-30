ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA in November released an updated version of its AgSTAR Anaerobic Digester/Biogas System Operator Guidebook and announced it will hold a webinar focused on the new operator guidebook on Dec. 15.

The guidebook is a comprehensive technical resource that offers best practice guidance related to the operation and maintenance of anaerobic digestion (AD) and biogas systems. According to the EPA, it addresses all aspects of on-farm AD/biogas production as well as certain utilization processes, providing industry expert experience and suggestions for addressing performance safety, and other issues commonly encountered with AD/biogas systems. The guidebook aims to help readers understand what makes AD/biogas systems operate most effectively.

The Dec. 15 webinar is scheduled to feature highlights of the guidebook from AD exports, insights on AD operation from leading AD educators, and information on how the guidebook can be utilized to improve AD operation.

Earlier this year, AgSTAR updated its livestock anaerobic digesters database. That database now features information on more than 250 operational AD projects on U.S. livestock farms.

Additional information is available on the EPA AgSTAR website. https://www.epa.gov/agstar