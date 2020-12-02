ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese energy company Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. announced on Nov. 30 a groundbreaking ceremony for its 50 megawatt (MW) Tokuyama biomass plant, a facility under development in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The facility is scheduled to be complete in June 2022 and begin commercial operations by December 2022. The plant will be fueled with imported wood pellets and palm kernel shells (PKS), requiring approximately 230,000 metric tons of fuel annually.

Idemitsu announced plans to proceed with the development of the plant in mid-2019. The project is being developed at a former refinery site and will use existing infrastructure.