The U.S. exported 624,212.9 metric tons of wood pellets in October, up from both 608,046.6 metric tons in September and 550,094.5 metric tons in October 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in October. The U.K. was the top destination at 442,154.7 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 72,675.3 metric tons and Denmark at 60,898.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $86 million in October, up from $85.74 million in September and up from $75.83 million during the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported 6.03 million metric tons of wood pellets at a value of $820.05 million during the first 10 months of 2020, compared to 5.6 million metric tons at a value of $762.56 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.