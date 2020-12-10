By Vanguard Renewables | December 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanguard Renewables officially opened its Organics Recycling Facility on Dec. 3 in a private, outdoor ceremony starting at 11am that included remarks from Chairman and CEO John Hanselman, Agawam Mayor William Sapelli, MA Senator John Velis, and Mass. Rep. Nicholas Boldyga. At the conclusion of the remarks, Mayor Sapelli flipped up an oversized light switch which “Powered Up” the new facility.

The advanced Organics Recycling Facility in Agawam, Massachusetts, will depackage and process expired goods, off-spec batches, or unsafe to eat food and beverage products. The extracted food is transported to one of Vanguard Renewables' Massachusetts Farm Powered anaerobic digesters, combined with farm waste, and converted into renewable energy. Vanguard Renewables is the largest organics recycler in the Northeast. In 2021, Vanguard Renewables will process nearly 500,000 tons of organic waste into renewable energy at its six farm-based anaerobic digesters; five of which are in Massachusetts. The Organics Recycling Facility and property is not open to the public.

“We are excited to welcome Vanguard Renewables to our business community, and particularly appreciate that it is a green business; recapturing food waste that would have been sent to a landfill is such an amazing concept and we’re proud to have it here in Agawam,” said Sapelli.

Also in attendance were several local dignitaries including City Councilors Mario Tedeschi, George Bitzas, and Rosemary Sandlin along with their Administrative Assistant Barbara Bard and local businessman Todd Bard of EvanLEE Organics. After the ceremony attendees were given a tour of the depackaging operation.

“We’re thrilled to bring this state of the art organics recycling facility to Western Massachusetts to recycle food waste that otherwise would have gone to a landfill or incineration” said Hanselman. “The reception of Agawam town officials and the local community has been exceptional and we are truly grateful.”

Vanguard Renewables recently received the 2020 Energy Vision Leadership Award and was named 2018 Organics Recycler of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association. Vanguard Renewables has also won the 2019 American Biogas Council Up-and-Coming Project Award for its AD facility in Salisbury, Vermont, and the 2019 American Biogas Council Longevity Award for its Rutland, Massachusetts, AD facility. Vanguard’s Hadley, Massachusetts, digester project won 2016 ABC Project of the Year honors. Please visit www.vanguardrenewables.com to learn more.