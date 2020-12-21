By CV Technology | December 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

CV Technology is pleased to announce the release of a new explosion isolation device, the Interceptor-QV. The Interceptor-QV uses a patented system where a differential pressure switch continuously monitors the pressure drop across the mesh cartridge, alerting operators if buildup of dust occurs on the mesh.

The core feature of the Interceptor-QV is the stainless-steel mesh cartridge, which is based on the tried-and-true flameless Quench Tubes that we have been applying for over 25 years. At the core of the unit is the stainless-steel mesh cartridge, which is located directly in the flow of clear air return. If a deflagration propagates through the clean return line it will make contact with the mesh cartridge which will immediately and passively remove energy from the flame front of the deflagration as it passes through the torturous path of the mesh, forcing the flame to transfer its energy to the high surface area of the mesh, thereby quenching the deflagration and not allowing any flame to pass beyond the Interceptor-QV. All of this takes place passively and automatically governed by the laws of physics, there is no reliance on any electromechanical processes, to achieve this result.

“Everyone at CV Technology is excited to introduce a product to the market place, which draws upon our over 25 years of experience with passive flameless explosion protection, that allows our clients to protect their personnel and process from the effects of a deflagration while simultaneously solving the problem of discharging clean air to the exterior of their facility,” explained Bob Cudnik vice president of technical services and quality assurance. “With the Interceptor-QV you get the protection you need while safely and efficiently retuning clean air to the facility thereby reducing HVAC costs and building air make-up issues.”

Another patented feature of the Intercepto-QV is an integrated thermocouple, which when exposed to the intense heat of a deflagration will indicate, via relay, that the system has been involved in an event. “The top advantage is the that a passive system is on the job 24 hours a day 365 days a year, there is nothing to arm and no power source required for the QV to do its job,” Cudnik adds.

CV Technology specializes in complete explosion and fire protection solutions for the prevention and mitigation of explosions and fire hazards that result from the manufacturing and handling of dry bulk materials. CV Technology is a globally recognized supplier of products and services that protect people and critical processes from dangers such as fire, explosion, and over-pressurization.