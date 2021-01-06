ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy on Jan. 6 released its “Energy for Space” strategy, which states that knowledge gained through advances in genomic science will enable the development of sustainable biomass for energy and agriculture in space environments.

The 38-page document is an outlook of policy recommendations aimed at furthering DOE’s role in powering the next generation of space exploration. It supports the National Space Policy published by the Trump administration in 2020.

“Under the vision outlined in today’s ‘Energy for Space’ plan, DOE’s scientific and engineering capabilities will be applied to overcome the challenges of vast distances, extreme conditions, complex operations, and unfamiliar environments to propel and power exploration, security, and commerce in space,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “In coordination with NASA, the interagency, and private sector partners, we must continue to harness the incredible capabilities throughout the DOE enterprise to expand exploration and utilization of the space domain.”

Biomass is mentioned under Objective 2.1 of the strategy, which focuses on DOE efforts to contribute foundational knowledge to enable the sustained human presence in space.

Additional information, including a full copy of the “Energy for Space” strategy, is available on the DOE website.