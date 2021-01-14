By American Biogas Council | January 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

For 2021, the American Biogas Council has welcomed six new companies to its board of directors representing the expanding reach of the biogas industry. They include two major investors, two utilities, one biogas upgrading equipment supplier and a consulting company focused on environmental commodity management. In addition, the membership re-elected three Directors to another two-year term: a farmer and biogas system owner, a biogas operations expert and former academic, and a biogas project developer CEO.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome these leaders in the biogas industry to the American Biogas Council Board,” said Bernie Sheff, ABC’s board chair and vice president of biogas engineering for Montrose Environmental Group. “As we begin the 11th year as an organization, we will continue to represent, educate, and drive growth in all sectors of the biogas industry.”

New directors to the ABC board include:

• EcoEngineers: Brad Pleima, senior engineer;

• Generate Capital: John Dannan, principal;

• Live Oak Bank: Max Vernier, head of bioenergy finance;

• National Grid: Donald Chahbazpour, director of regulatory strategy – future of heat;

• SoCalGas: Tanya Peacock, public policy and planning manager; and

• Xebec: Alan Johnson, senior business development manager.

Re-elected directors include:

• AgriReNew/Sievers' Family Farm: Bryan Sievers, chief operating officer;

• Regenis: Craig Frear, director of research and technology; and

• CH4 Biogas: Lauren Toretta, president.

Descriptions for each company can be found in ABC’s industry directory and Director biographies for all Directors can be found here.

The ABC Board continues to include companies which represent the entire breadth of the biogas industry including, project developers and financiers, equipment and service providers, operators, utilities, academia, farmers, municipalities, waste management, and more.