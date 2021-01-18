ADVERTISEMENT

The California Energy Commission on Jan. 14 announced it is awarding nearly $2 million to eight projects through the Tribal Government Challenge Grant Program that aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve clean energy access, and advance climate resiliency on Tribal lands and in tribal communities. A portion of that funding will support biomass projects.

According to the CEC, the grants range from $215,000 to $250,000 and support planning for a variety of climate change and clean energy projects, including energy storage, renewables, biomass, and community and energy resilience to climate impacts.

Biomass and bioenergy projects include:

•The Kashia Band of Pomo Indians received $250,000 for a comprehensive energy planning project for residential and communities facilities, including onsite renewable energy generation. The grant will also fund a study to examine the feasibility of biomass fuel and energy production from tribally owned forests. •The Pit River Tribe received $250,000 for a feasibility study of solar and biomass production and energy storage capabilities on the tribe’s land. •The Scotts Valley Bank of Pomo Indians received $248,000 for a feasibility study for a bioenergy plant and to produce a bioenergy feasibility tool.

A full list of funded projects is available on the CEC website.