By Bruks Siwertell | January 20, 2021

Bruks Siwertell has secured a truck-receiving system order from Enviva, a global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy. This latest order adds to a range of Bruks Siwertell technology already operated by the company across a number of its sites.

The back-on truck dumper, with receiving hopper and collecting belt conveyor, are designed for Enviva’s owned and operated wood pellet production plant in Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. The contract also includes modifications to an existing screen tower to accommodate the new truck-receiving system.



“Enviva knows that it can expect consistent performance, reliability and a long service life from our equipment,” says Daniel Pace, sales manager, Bruks Siwertell. “In fact, the new system will slot right next to existing Bruks truck dumper technology, which was delivered in 2016.”

At the site, logs are loaded, debarked and processed using a Bruks drum chipper. Working alongside this, the plant also receives already chipped wood, which ensures a continuous flow of inbound material. This is currently handled by a single Bruks back-on truck dumper. The new truck-receiving system will work alongside the existing unit and each has the capacity to unload wood chips at 130 metric tons per hour.

“Our extensive experience in wood chip receiving systems and a proven track record with Enviva operating numerous existing Bruks systems, were significant factors in securing the new order,” notes Pace.

“We offer one of the best truck dumper designs on the market,” he adds. “They have a low-profile design, which means that trucks tip their load as close to the ground as possible. Gently handling the wood reduces dust emissions by minimizing the impact of material flowing out the truck and landing in the hopper. Our systems also deliver quick cycle times, which enhances efficiency and keeps truck traffic to a minimum.”

Enviva’s new truck-receiving system will be delivered in spring 2021 and is expected to be part of its wood pellet production capacity boost at the plant, along with supporting its measures to reduce dust emissions.