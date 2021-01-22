By Aries Clean Technologies | January 22, 2021

Aries Clean Energy, a leader in the biomass gasification solutions sector, has changed its name to Aries Clean Technologies, with a refined focus on the clean conversion of wastewater biosolids.

Unsafe disposal of biosolids can contaminate our clean water supply, representing a major problem for municipalities, businesses, people, and the planet.

Simply stated, humanity has a biosolids problem, and it’s getting messier. Every year, the U.S. alone produces seven million dry tons of biosolids, or treated sludge, with limited options for dealing with it. Current methods of disposal are unsustainable, can be harmful to the environment, and are increasingly regulated and restricted. This applies to landfills, land applications, incineration, and even composting.

“2020 was a mess. Let’s clean up some of our mess in 2021,” said Aries CEO Greg Bafalis. “With our proven technologies, we can keep biosolids out the landfills and out of farmers’ fields. We can make the earth cleaner and healthier. We can also help cities and companies set and achieve sustainable carbon reductions and zero waste goals while keeping renewable debris out of landfills.”

The Aries solution is to disrupt the existing biosolids disposal system – using gasification technologies to convert biosolids into clean energy and beneficial byproducts.

More specifically, Aries is disrupting the process that occurs after you flush, when waste is converted into biosolids at wastewater treatment plants, with limited options for disposal.

The wastewater treatment industry has long recognized that biosolids could potentially be treated as a revenue stream rather than a costly challenge, contributing to the development of a sustainable circular economy. The primary challenge with implementing this vision has been technological.

“Our new name, Aries Clean Technologies, more fittingly represents what we offer – patented innovations around clean, sustainable technologies that leverage fluidized bed gasification for biosolids, and downdraft gasification for wood waste,” said Bafalis.

With eight patents, 10 years of product development and operating experience, and two full-scale, operational facilities, Aries’ gasification solutions divert biosolids and biomass from landfills and convert them into clean energy and useful byproducts – biochar and Bio-Fly-Ash™. Aries GREEN™ Biochar is used in manufacturing, carbon filtration, and as a soil amendment, while Bio-Fly-Ash™ is used in concrete production.

“We are looking forward to using this clean technology in New Jersey,” said Mayor Derek Armstead. “This will lead to a healthier community for all. And the opening of this plant will provide additional revenue, reductions in operation and maintenance costs, and give our ratepayers an economic benefit that will allow the Authority and the City to stabilize budgets.”

Aries’ proprietary gasification solutions provide numerous environmentally friendly and sustainable benefits, including: