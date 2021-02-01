ADVERTISEMENT

Aemetis Inc. on Feb. 1 announced the opening of a bid proposal process for $2 billion in offtake contracts for the launch of its proposed 25 MMgy biorefinery in Riverbank, California, that will produce jet fuel, renewable diesel and other byproducts.

The facility, referred to at the Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant will be located at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former U.S. Army ammunitions plant.

A press release issued by Aemetis on Jan. 27 explains that its Carbon Zero production plants produce biobased fuels using renewable hydrogen and non-edible vegetable oils sourced from the company’s existing biofuels plants and other sources.

Aemetis said its Carbon Zero production plants will use patented technology exclusive to Aemetis. The technology converts waste biomass, such as waste wood and agricultural waste, into renewable hydrogen, and then uses the renewable hydrogen, solar power, hydro-electric power and low-carbon feedstocks to produce zero carbon and drop-in fuels. Those fuels are expected to have a “below zero carbon” greenhouse gas footprint across the entire lifecycle of the fuel, based on Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model.

“We expect the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 biorefinery at the Riverbank site will be the first large-scale utilization of renewable hydrogen from waste biomass to produce drop-in renewable jet and diesel fuel,” said Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “The Carbon Zero process decarbonizes transportation vehicles that carry heavier loads and travel long distances, including cargo and passenger airlines as well as commercial trucks.”