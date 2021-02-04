ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia has announced it will award $3 million to 15 projects as part of its effort to support jobs in the forestry sector and increase the use of wood fiber that would otherwise be burned as slash. A portion of that funding will support bioenergy and pellet projects.

Bioenergy and wood pellet-related awards include:

Village of Fraser Lake for the Fraser Lake Community Forest: $101,562 to transport approximately 13,488 cubic meters uneconomic residual waste fiber to the Pinnacle Pellet plant in Burns Lake.

Atlantic Power (Williams Lake) Ltd.: $200,000 to help local First Nations companies deliver approximately 15,385 cubic meters of fiber to Atlantic Power for electricity generation.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.: $133,745 to increase fiber used by manufacturing wood pellets (approximately 45,803 cubic meters).

Duz Cho Logging Limited Partnership: $300,000 to increase fiber use by manufacturing wood pellets (approximately 15,625 cubic meters).

Valley Carriers Ltd.: $326,533 to increase use of wood waste, which will be ground up for use in energy production (approximately 30,432 cubic meters).

?Elhdaqox Developments Ltd.: $83,100 to use waste fiber from a tree stand rehabilitation project for energy or wood pellet production (approximately 10,000 cubic meters).

A full list of funded projects is available on the FESBC website.