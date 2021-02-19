By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | February 19, 2021

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on Feb. 18 announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed two contracts together worth $3.6 million (US$2.8 million) for new renewable natural gas (RNG) projects. The first contract involves a project in the Midwest United States for upgrading biogas to RNG from dairy operations. The Brazilian contract win marks the fifth contract for Greenlane for the supply of biogas upgrading equipment in the country. For competitive reasons, further contract details have not been disclosed at this time.

“The transition to renewable natural gas as an essential solution to decarbonize transportation and the natural gas grid continues to build momentum,” said Brad Douville, president & CEO of Greenlane. “We’re seeing new opportunities progress through our sales pipeline at an increased pace and we’re seeing results from the investments we made in product development, marketing and sales over the last 12 to 18 months. These two new contract wins demonstrate continued success in sectors where we see additional upside potential and a unique position in the market for Greenlane.”