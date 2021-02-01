By NGVAmerica | February 22, 2021

NGVAmerica on Feb. 16 released its Fuel a Greener Future report detailing the significant environmental and economic benefits of renewable natural gas (RNG)-fueled fleeting.



RNG-fueled medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are commercially available, proven, and affordable. Depending on the feedstock, they can be carbon-free or carbon negative. Commercial pickups and vans, refuse trucks, transit buses, and Class 8 short haul freight trucks cost-effectively run on RNG, or biogas produced from methane emitted through the decomposition of animal manure, food waste, forest management waste, wastewater sludge, and garbage.



“Unlike other renewables, RNG is easily stored, distributed, and replenished,” said NGVAmerica President Dan Gage. “It is transmitted through existing refueling infrastructure and when utilized as a motor fuel, RNG holds the lowest carbon intensity of any on-road vehicle fuel, including fully renewable electric from solar or wind.”



According to Q3 2020 data from the California Air Resources Board, the energy weighted carbon intensity (CI) value of California’s RNG vehicle fuel portfolio in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program is below zero – at -17.95 gCO2e/MJ – marking the first time in the history of the LCFS program that any low carbon fuel portfolio has achieved a carbon negative status.



The Fuel a Greener Future report outlines the importance of utilizing all available low carbon heavy-duty transport options available today to dramatically lower overall transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions and shares important information about the availability, resiliency, and sustainability of domestically sourced RNG vehicle and fueling technology.



Natural gas vehicles are a 1-to-1 replacement for diesel in terms of performance, torque, range, and capability with immediate clean air and carbon reduction results. Governments interested in impacting frontline communities can achieve immediate and most cost-effective clean air and reduced carbon emission improvements by investing in the deployment and expansion of market-ready RNG-fueled fleets, both public and private.



“Climate change is cumulative: the longer we wait, the harder it gets to solve,” added Gage. “Investing in commercially available natural gas vehicles fueled by RNG is the most cost-effective and immediate climate positive change policymakers can affect in 2021.”



A downloadable copy of the resource can be accessed at: https://www.ngvamerica.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/NGV-Greener-Future-February-2021.pdf.



