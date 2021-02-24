By Clean Energy Fuels Corp. | February 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced the opening of a new fueling station in Whittier, California. The station is owned by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Clean Energy designed, constructed and will operate it. Clean Energy will provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel heavy-duty trucks and other medium-duty vehicles in the region, including LACSD’s vehicles.

RNG is derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. Redeem reduces climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70 percent, and even up to 300 percent depending on the source of the RNG, making it a carbon-negative fuel.

Located at 3212 Workman Mill Road, the RNG station was designed, built, and will be operated by Clean Energy. The station replaces an older facility and features an improved, truck-friendly layout with the ability to dispense fuel three times as fast as the current station.

“This new, state-of-the-art station increases access to RNG for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks, allowing more vehicles to take advantage of the cleanest fuel available today,” said Chad Lindholm, vice president, Clean Energy. “We are pleased to partner with LACSD to bring this sustainable fueling solution to the region, as it will allow more fleets to reduce their carbon footprint.”

LACSD applied for and was awarded a grant from SCAQMD’s Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee, which offset a portion of the construction costs. The new station is expected to dispense over 300,000 gallons per year, a 50 percent increase from the prior facility.

“LACSD and the solid waste collection customers that we serve were early adopters in switching to the use of clean fuels,” said Robert Asgian, head of the LACSD Solid Waste Department. “We are happy to have an upgraded facility to support more clean vehicles and glad to have Clean Energy as a partner on this project.”