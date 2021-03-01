By Bioenergy Devco | March 01, 2021

BTS Biogas, the Italian-based global pioneer of next-generation anaerobic digestion facilities, on Feb. 19 announced the company's expansion into North America. As a wholly owned subsidiary of BTS Biogas, the newly formed BTS North America will serve as the official technology provider to Bioenergy Devco (BDC). Together, the companies will facilitate the finance, design, engineering, construction and operations of sustainable, resilient anaerobic digestion projects across the United States.

With over 20 years of experience in the design, construction, and operation of more than 230 anaerobic digestion facilities worldwide, BTS Biogas leverages its proprietary technology throughout the world. This technology includes plant-wide real-time telemetry and modular design within a completely enclosed environment. It ensures anaerobic digestion projects efficiently divert excess organics headed for incineration and landfills while generating carbon-negative renewable energy and healthy soil amendments.

The company's new North American division will be headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, and will be overseen by Managing Director Christine McKiernan. While the headquarters will remain unoccupied until public health concerns around COVID-19 subside, the space is expected to host employees by the end of 2021.

"We are incredibly proud to bring the BTS Biogas team to North America," said Franco Lusuriello, the company's CEO. "America's Mid-Atlantic region has been an important incubator for innovative, utility-grade anaerobic digestion technology. As the technology provider for Bioenergy Devco's flagship facilities in Maryland and Delaware, we will continue our critical work of delivering innovative solutions that advance both clean energy and zero waste agendas for the country's food industry, municipalities and waste management system. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with BDC as they extend their reach throughout the US to meet the growing demand for carbon-negative renewable energy for local homeowners and businesses."

BTS Biogas' North American leadership team holds extensive, cross-sector experience in engineering and construction, organics diversion innovation, technology implementation and renewable energy partnerships. Managing Director Christine McKiernan, who has over thirty years of experience in the renewable energy and anaerobic digestion industries, will manage the subsidiary's operations and oversee services provided to Bioenergy Devco's Maryland Food Center facility and Bioenergy Innovation Center, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting, as well as technology and maintenance. Prior to joining BTS NA, Christine led project development efforts around organics recovery facilities in the United States for SUEZ North America.

"BTS Biogas' longstanding expertise pairs well with Christine's extraordinary engineering talents in optimizing sustainable anaerobic digestion technology. BTS North America, working together with Bioenergy Devco, is proving invaluable to our ongoing construction of large-scale anaerobic digestion operations here in the United States," said Shawn Kreloff, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "With several utility-grade facilities in development and a robust pipeline of projects across the country, the combination of both companies reflect the extraordinary demand, growth and momentum for combined renewable energy and organics recycling solutions. These solutions help combat the climate crisis, facilitate sustainable agriculture and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels."