ADVERTISEMENT

Drax Group plc has announced an informal public consultation on its proposed bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECSS) project is open through late March. The consultation represents the first phase in securing a development consent order (DCO) from the government, which is needed to deploy the project.

During the informal public consultation, members of the public can review the company’s BECCS proposals and provide feedback on those plans via an online form.

The company has also scheduled live chat Q&A events for March 9, March 11 and March 13 where members of the public can ask members of the BECSS project team questions. Drax is also scheduled to hold drop-in sessions on March 23 where members of the public can join a member of the project team on a call to have questions answered.

The consultation period closes March 28. Drax said the team plans to review feedback gathered the public consultation and incorporate it into its BECSS proposals where possible.

Drax estimates the DCO process will take approximately two years to complete. If successful in its DCO application, and subject to the right investment framework form government, Drax said work to build its first two BECSS units could get underway in 2024.

“Kickstarting the DCO process this March is a landmark moment in deploying BECCS at Drax and delivering against our ambition to be a carbon negative company by 2030,” said Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax.

“At Drax we are very proud of the great strides already made in transforming the business to become the U.K.’s largest single site renewable power generator, producing enough renewable electricity for up to four million homes and protecting thousands of jobs in the process,” he added.

“With BECCS we can go even further – we will be permanently removing millions of tonnes of CO 2 from the atmosphere and making a significant contribution to efforts to address the climate emergency, whilst creating thousands of new jobs and supporting a post-covid, economic recovery.”

Additional information is available on the Drax BECCS website.