The U.S. Energy Information Administration released the latest edition of its Short-Term Energy Outlook on March 9, predicting that electricity generation from renewables will reach 21 percent this year and 23 percent in 2022, up from 20 percent in 2020.

In the electric power sector, biomass is expected to be used to generate 32.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity this year, including 17.5 billion kWh from waste biomass and 15.2 billion kWh from wood biomass. Biomass generation is expected to increase to 34.2 billion kWh in 2022, including 17.5 billion kWh from waste biomass and 16.6 billion kWh from wood biomass. The sector generated 27.5 billion kWh from biomass last year, including 16.1 billion kWh from waste biomass and 11.4 billion kWh from wood biomass.

Across other sectors, biomass was used to generate 28.6 billion kWh of electricity last year, including 2.7 billion kWh from waste biomass and 25.8 billion kWh from wood biomass. Those levels of generation are expected to remain relatively flat through 2021 and 2022.

The electric power sector is expected to consume 0.259 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass in 2021 and 0.26 quad in 2022, up from 0.238 quad in 2020. The sector is also expected to consume 0.246 quad of wood biomass this year and 0.27 quad next year, up from 0.185 quad in 2020.

The industrial sector is expected to consume 0.155 quad of waste biomass in both 2021 and 2022, down slightly from 0.156 quad last year. The sector is also expected to consume 1.401 quad of wood biomass this year, increasing to 1.41 quad next year, up from 1.381 quad in 2020.

The commercial sector consumed 0.036 quad of waste biomass last year. That level of consumption is expected to be maintained through 2021 and 2022. The sector also consumed 0.083 quad of wood biomass last year. Consumption of wood biomass is expected to fall to 0.082 quad this year and be maintained at that level through 2022.

The residential sector consumed 0.465 quad of wood biomass last year. That level of consumption is expected to be maintained this year and next year.

The electric power sector had 6,591 megawatts (MW) of biomass capacity in place as of the end of 2020, including 3,911 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,727 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to fall to 6,495 MW by the end of 2021, including 3,911 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,584 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to partially rebound by the end of 2022, reaching 6,541 MW, including 3,916 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,626 MW of wood biomass capacity.

Across other sectors, biomass capacity was at 6,458 MW at the end of last year, including 802 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,656 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to fall slightly to 6,440 MW by the end of 2021, including 804 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,636 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to reach 6,444 MW by the end of 2022, including 804 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,641 MW of wood biomass capacity.