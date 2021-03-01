By ASTM International | March 17, 2021

Presentations are invited for the Workshop on Renewable Fuels Production and Distribution, Dec 9, 2021, to be held at the Marriott Anaheim (Anaheim, California, USA). The workshop is sponsored by the gaseous fuels committee (D03) and will be held in conjunction with the December standards development committee meetings.

The objective of the workshop is to inform renewable natural gas (RNG) stakeholders including laboratories, contractors and consultants, suppliers, distributors, and regulators on RNG characterization, production, quality assurance, transmission and distribution, as well as current measurement technologies and their limitations.

Topics for this workshop include, but are not limited to:

•RNG production, successful projects, process experiences, virtual pipelines, •RNG quality specifications, grid injection practices, •Sampling and analytical techniques and technologies, •Composting and RNG production/quality issues, •Standardization needs, and •New topics/developments in RNG.

To participate in the workshop, please submit a 300-word abstract pertaining to the above topics to workshop co-chairs no later than August 13, 2021.

For technical information or questions, contact workshop co-chairs William Haddad (William.haddad@honeywell.com) or Raul Dominguez (rdominguez@aqmd.gov).

For more information about the workshop, please visit http://www.astm.org/D03WorkshopDec2021.