By Cielo Waste Solutions | March 17, 2021

Cielo Waste Solutions is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) dated March 8, 2021 with Renewable U Energy Inc. The MOU provides for Cielo to build, and commission, at no cost to Cielo other than internal costs, three waste to high-grade renewable fuel facilities, one each in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Kamloops, British Columbia and a high-volume location to be determined in the United States. Each Territory includes a radius of 250 km from the outer boundary of the named municipality.

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, RUEI is required to pay a joint venture fee of CDN $250,000 per Territory, CDN $750,000 in aggregate. Cielo confirms receiving a deposit of CDN $250,000. The balance is expected to be delivered on or before March 31, 2021. Cielo and REUI intend to enter into one or more definitive agreements forming the joint ventures contemplated in the MOU within 30 days of Cielo producing continuously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for 60 days, a minimum of 500 litres per hour of renewable fuel from garbage at the company’s facility in Aldersyde, Alberta.

The execution of this MOU was a culmination of negotiations between Cielo and RUEI over approximately the past two years. Cielo has previously announced entry into substantially similar memorandums of understanding with affiliates of RUEI as well as Seymour Capital Inc. Cielo has been advised by the principals of RUEI that, in order to accelerate and streamline funding of the territories and the territories set out in the existing MOUs, RUEI has acquired all of the rights and obligations of SCI related to its existing MOU related to the territory of Calgary, Alberta, as well as SCI’s option to acquire a territory in the Province of Ontario (to be determined).

A joint venture resulting from the MOU would result in RUEI being responsible for fully funding the facilities in each of the eight JV Territories, at an estimated beginning cost of $50 Million CDN per facility. RUEI would also be required to pay a management fee of 7 percent to Cielo on all capital expenditures related to the project costs for the first facility in each Territory including a markup of 30 percent on the catalyst used in Cielo’s proprietary process of converting garbage to high-grade renewable fuel. The terms of the MOU are similar in nature to the existing MOUs.

Don Allan, president and CEO of Cielo stated, “We are pleased to wrap up these ongoing negotiations with RUEI that we fully expect will benefit all related parties, including Cielo and its shareholders, by expanding our footprint into three more territories. Entering into the lucrative USA marketplace is a major milestone for Cielo”. Mr. Allan further commented “While we highly value our JV partnership with RUEI, Cielo can confidently source its own funds to build facilities in additional territories throughout Canada, the United States, and beyond. For the time being we will not be considering any further JV agreements with existing or other partners.”