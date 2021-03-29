ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government on March 16 announced the launch of its £15 million ($20.65 million) Green Fuel, Green Skies competition to support the development facilities that can convert household waste, waste wood, and excess electricity into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Green Fuel, Green Skies competition is being administered by the U.K. Department for Transport and is part of the U.K.’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which was announced in November 2020.

The competition aims to support early-stage development of SAF plants in the U.K., including front-end engineering design (FEED), pre-FEED, and feasibility studies.

The Department for Transport said the competition will prioritize projects already closest to the development of first-of-a-kind (FOAK) commercial-scale SAF plants, but will also be open to projects outside that scope. Up to £2 million in funding will be allocated to projects as at the feasibility stage of development.

Applications are due May 31. Winners are expected to be announced in late July. Additional information is available on the U.K. Department for Transport website.