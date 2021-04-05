ADVERTISEMENT

Japan-based Renova Inc. announced on April 1 construction is underway on its Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant, a 75-megawatt (MW) facility under development approximately 150 miles southwest of Tokyo in Omaezaki and Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The plant will be fueled with wood pellets and palm kernel shells. Commercial operations are expected to commence in July 2023.

Renova reached a final investment decision on the project in November 2019. The facility is being developed in partnership with three cosponsors, including Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc., Suzuyo Shoji Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corp.

The Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant is one of several bioenergy projects developed by Renova. The company’s biomass generation portfolio also currently includes the 20.5 MW Akita Biomass facility, which began operations in mid-2016; and the Kanda and Tokushima Tsuda Biomass facilities, which are currently under construction.

Additional information is available on the Renova website.