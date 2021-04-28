People, Products & Partnerships

Musser Biomass, Wood Products, bring online first US Dryer One installation

Musser Biomass and Wood Products LLC will bring online the first dryer in the U.S. from Belgium company Dryer One. President Ed Musser announced the opening of the new dryer and stated it will establish the Virginia company as one of the largest producers of dry wood fiber in the region.



Musser Biomass and Wood Products is a sister company to Musser Lumber Co. The company plans to work in conjunction with its strong base of lumber mills to produce the most ecofriendly and consistent dry wood fiber on the market.



American Biogas Council Board re-elects officers, names fastest-growing companies

In late March, the American Biogas Council board of directors announced the re-election of its officers, including incumbent Chair Bernard Sheff of Montrose Environmental Group, who was elected to a fourth term. In addition to Sheff, re-elected members include: Bryan Sievers of Sievers Family Farms/AgriReNew and Randy Beck of Waste Management as co-vice chairs, Melissa VanOrnum of DVO Inc. as treasurer, Craig Frear of Regenis as secretary, and Patrick Serfass as executive director.



Earlier in the month, ABC named the fastest-growing biogas companies in the U.S. as DMT, DVO Inc., Envitec Biogas, Evonik, Greenlane Biogas, Nacelle, Paques Environmental Technologies and PlanET Biogas. Results were determined by gross revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Collectively, revenue from these companies grew by more than 300 percent.



Schlumberger, Chevron, Microsoft plan BECCS project in California

Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron Corp., Microsoft and Clean Energy Systems are developing a bioenergy with carbon capture and sequestration (BECCS) project designed to produce carbon negative power in Mendota, California.



The BECCS plant will convert agricultural waste biomass such as almond trees into electricity. More than 99% of the carbon from the process is expected to be captured for permanent storage by injecting carbon dioxide underground into nearby deep geologic formations. The companies involved expect to begin front-end engineering and design immediately, leading to a final investment decision in 2022.



Dansons to open grilling pellet mill in Arkansas

Dansons USA announced it will open the country’s largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas. The facility, which is approximately 335,000 square feet and sits on 143 acres, will initially start with three pelletizers and a 100,000-ton capacity, but has the infrastructure for eventual expansion to 300,000 tons and nine pelletizers. The site will also serve as a distribution center for wood pellets and wood pellet barbecue grills.



Xebec appoints Driel to lead hydrogen group

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low-carbon gases, announced in February that Marinus Van Driel, who joined Xebec through its recent acquisition of HyGear, has been appointed as the new president of Xebec’s global hydrogen group, in addition to his role as president for Xebec Europe.



BP, Aria energy announce California dairy RNG project

BP and Aria Energy announced in March that the companies will team for a project to capture methane from waste at three California dairy farms and process it into renewable natural gas (RNG), to be used as fuel in the U.S. transportation sector. The project, called RNG Moovers, combines the expertise of BP, Aria and digester constructor and operator Aligned Digesters.

Amp Americas brings Minnesota RNG project online

Amp Americas, a renewable transportation fuel company, announced that its fourth biogas facility producing renewable natural gas (RNG) from dairy waste is operational and delivering RNG into the Alliance natural gas pipeline for use as transportation fuel. Located in Morris, Minnesota, near the state’s western border, the new plant is Amp Americas’ largest dairy RNG project to date and the state’s first on-farm biogas-to-vehicle fuel facility. With this project, Amp Americas has now developed dairy RNG production on 12 dairies with over 66,000 cows.



Working with Riverview LLP, a dairy operation based in Minnesota, the project utilizes 700,000 gallons of manure per day from three different sites. Along with two RNG projects in Indiana and another in Arizona, Amp Americas is now operating four of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the U.S., producing a total of over 10 million gallons of RNG annually.