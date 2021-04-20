By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | April 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on April 19 announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., will begin immediate order fulfilment against the US$2.6 million ($3.3 million at current exchange rate) contract that was announced as part of the $21 million in contract wins for a dairy farm cluster in California on June 29, 2020. Order fulfillment against the first contract began immediately upon signing last June. The name of the supermajor involved in this project is not disclosed at this time.

The project will use Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading systems to create clean renewable natural gas (RNG) at a multi-location dairy farm cluster located in California through anaerobic digestion of the farm waste stream. The RNG will be supplied as fuel for the U.S. transportation sector.

“Greenlane’s biogas upgrading systems have been a feature installation on a project delivering RNG to the transportation sector,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “The project showcases the importance of carbon-negative RNG generated from dairy farm waste as a transportation fuel available today in the fight against climate change.”

Greenlane’s ability to provide a portfolio of biogas upgrading technologies is attractive for companies looking to build a portfolio of RNG projects that inherently have differences in size, feedstock composition and pipeline injection requirements, which always need an optimized solution with the best economics for each. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company to offer multiple core technologies: water wash, PSA, and membrane separation, to remove trace impurities from the biogas stream and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane to create a clean, high-purity low-carbon fuel: RNG, no matter the size, feedstock or application.