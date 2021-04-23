By Southern California Gas Co. | April 23, 2021

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced it will convert 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to run on renewable natural gas (RNG)—a renewable form of energy produced from a variety of waste streams. The service trucks will be outfitted with the newest Landi Renzo Eco Ready equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicles system. Equipping these 200 service vehicles to run on RNG is expected to reduce over 2,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) per year which is equivalent to removing 1,800 passenger vehicles from our roads for one year. With the addition of these 200 new net-zero emissions service trucks, nearly 40 percent of SoCalGas' service vehicles will run on clean fuels.

"This project is one of the many decarbonizing initiatives we're implementing here at SoCalGas as we continue to move towards a net zero future," said Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas. "In order to achieve our sustainability goals, we work to build strong relationships with innovative partners to help us continue delivering technologies to further decarbonize the transportation sector."

Putting more clean trucks on the road is a key part of SoCalGas' commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a net zero emissions target including scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, which would eliminate not only its own direct emissions, but also those generated by customers' energy delivered by SoCalGas' energy infrastructure.

RNG is a renewable form of energy produced from the waste streams at dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and other sources. Depending on its source, RNG can be carbon negative, meaning it avoids more emissions than it emits when produced and used as a fuel. Capturing the methane from these waste sources and converting it into RNG keeps greenhouse gas emissions with high global warming potential from entering the atmosphere and reduces the use of fossil fuels.

"SoCalGas and Landi Renzo USA have been longstanding partners and we're thrilled to collaborate and expand our partnership to produce a clean fleet of vehicles for SoCalGas and expand our partnership for the future of clean transportation," said Andrea Landi, president of Landi Renzo USA. "We are thankful for this opportunity, it supports our local community and partners while also promoting the importance of clean transportation and technologies to help us support a sustainable future."

Last year, SoCalGas and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) provided $600,000 towards Landi Renzo's natural gas engine development program to modify and develop a 7.3-liter CARB and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certified Heavy Duty CNG engine for commercial vehicle applications.

"By committing to their sustainability goals with real action, SoCalGas and Landi Renzo USA are providing a model for businesses to make the switch to cleaner fuels," said South Coast AQMD's Executive Officer Wayne Nastri. "These efforts will go a long way in helping South Coast AQMD achieve its clean air goals."

Landi Renzo USA is partnering with two local companies on this project - Phenix Truck Body and CTEC Truck Body. The Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ CNG system is designed and engineered from the base Ford 6.2L engine in partnership between Landi Renzo USA and Ford Motor Company. The fleet conversion is expected to be complete by the end of the year.