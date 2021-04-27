By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | April 27, 2021

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on April 22 announced the signing of approximately $6.2 million in new biogas upgrading system supply contracts.

The first contract is for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption biogas upgrading system to a municipality in Colombia. Engineering work will commence immediately with a notice to proceed on equipment fabrication expected later this year. This project will be the first commercial-scale biogas upgrading system deployed in Colombia, producing clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) for direct injection into the local natural gas grid.

The second contract is for the supply of Greenlane’s water wash biogas upgrading system in Spain. Order fulfilment of this contract will commence immediately, however, and for further transparency, the customer has a two-week period in which it may exercise an option to halt further activity with no penalty. For competitive reasons, individual contract amounts have not been disclosed at this time.

“Greenlane continues to expand its pioneering global reach with a new system contract win in Colombia, which marks Greenlane’s 19th country for technology deployment and 12th country to be the first to supply biogas upgrading equipment,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “Supplying biogas upgrading equipment for the first time into Columbia is further evidence that RNG continues to be globally recognized as a key component of the overall decarbonization solution. We see a significant opportunity in South America and continue to be seen as a market leader with multiple technologies, allowing us to be competitive on a global scale.”

“Receiving an order from our customer in Spain is another example of the success we’re seeing as a trusted supplier in the biogas upgrading industry. Project developers and engineering firms alike recognize the value of our multiple technology approach, expertise and long-standing history in the RNG industry,” added Douville.