ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has announced plans to hold a one-hour informational webinar on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and U.S. airport infrastructure on May 4.

The webinar will discuss SAF basics, production pathways, and current availability. It will also address ASTM International requirements for SAF, fuel blending impacts, and options for delivering SAF to airports.

Additional information is available on the DOE EERE’s website.