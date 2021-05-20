By Pellet Mill Magazine Staff | May 20, 2021

IEP Technologies introduces IV8 Flameless Vent

IEP Technologies has introduced the IV8 Flameless Explosion Vent, the latest addition to its range of passive explosion protection solutions. The IV8 provides a solution for process vessels that are located inside a building or areas where standard explosion venting cannot be safely employed.



With a single IV8 certified to protect up to 12.3 cubic meters, IEP can now provide a maximum protected volume of 49.2 cubic meters. Enclosed within a durable carbon steel coated frame, the IV8 employs a unique folding mechanism for the integrated stainless steel relief vent and flame-arresting mesh. The integrated vent burst detection sensor allows plant personnel to respond accordingly in the event of an explosion within the protected application.





King, Collins introduce updated BTU Act

Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, on April 20 announced the reintroduction of an updated Biomass Thermal Utilization Act, which aims to provide tax credits for commercial and industrial wood heating appliances. It would also extend and increase the existing residential tax credit.



The tax credit for residential wood heating appliances was established last year. Currently, it applies to the installed cost of home heating and hot water systems that utilize wood pellets, chips and cordwood at efficiencies greater than 75 percent high heat value. The ITC is for 26 percent in 2021 and phases down to 22 percent in 2022 and 2023.



The King and Collins bill would enact a similar credit for commercial and industrial applications and increase and extend the existing residential credit through 2028. The bill would also restore the existing Section 25 ITC for residential wood heating systems to 30 percent, while extending the credit through 2028.



Lignetics buys Great Lakes Renewable Energy

Generational Capital Markets recently announced the sale of its client, Great Lakes Renewable Energy Inc., to Lignetics Inc.



Located in Hayward, Wisconsin, GLRE Energy is a wood pellet manufacturer specializing in BBQ wood pellets, primarily under the Lumber Jack Grilling Pellets brand. The company is the only round log pellet mill in the world that has devoted its future capacity to producing this product, and it is the only mill making a 5.5 millimeter pellet. GLRE serves over 1,200 recurring customers in various BBQ sub sectors across the globe including seasoning, sporting goods, leisure and professional meat-smoking companies.



Lignetics, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the largest residential wood pellet manufacturing company in the U.S. It has a production capacity of over 1.2 million tons of wood pellets per year and owns 17 manufacturing plants across the country.





Drax completes acquisition of Pinnacle

Drax Group plc announced on April 13 that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. The transaction increases Drax’s annual wood pellet production capacity to 4.9 million metric tons by 2022, up from 1.6 million metric tons pre-acquisition.



Pinnacle is the second-largest producer of industrial wood pellets in the world. The company operates nine production facilities in western Canada and one in Alabama. An additional facility is under construction in Alabama, with more in development. Pinnacle also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.



The transaction boosts Drax’s wood pellet production capacity by 2.9 million metric tons. With the addition of Pinnacle’s 11 sites, Drax owns 17 pellet plants and development projects.





Renova begins construction on Japan biomass plant

Japan-based Renova Inc. announced on April 1 that construction is underway on its Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant, a 75-MW facility under development approximately 150 miles southwest of Tokyo in Omaezaki and Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture.



The plant will be fueled with wood pellets and palm kernel shells. Commercial operations are expected to commence in July 2023. The facility is being developed in partnership with three cosponsors, including Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc., Suzuyo Shoji Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corp.



The Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant is one of several bioenergy projects developed by Renova. The company’s biomass generation portfolio also currently includes the 20.5 MW Akita Biomass Power Plant, which began operations in mid-2016, and the Kanda and Tokushima Tsuda biomass power plants that are currently under construction.

Printed in Issue 2, 2021 of Pellet Mill Magazine