ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 667,309 metric tons of wood pellets in March, up from both 556,801.7 metric tons in February and 670,463.8 metric tons in February 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries in March. The U.K. was the top destination at 423,943.5 metric tons, followed by Denmark at 91,181.8 metric tons and the Netherlands at 88.347.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $110.44 million in March, up from $78.61 million in February and $84.06 million in March 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 1.82 million metric tons of wood pellets during the first quarter of 2021 at a value of $273.51 million, compared to 1.72 million metric tons at a value of $229.88 million reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.