By Neste | May 07, 2021

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and largest renewable diesel supplier into California, announced it has opened two new Neste MY Renewable Diesel fueling stations in southern California. The company’s ambition is to create a renewable diesel fueling network across the U.S. West Coast.

“Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a triple win for any fleet operator with vehicles on the road in California,“ Says Carrie Song, Vice President Renewable Road Transportation, North America. “It cuts greenhouse gas emissions, can give you a competitive edge when bidding on contracts with customers that have set bold climate goals, and will help future-proof your fleet as new regulations limiting tailpipe emissions come into effect.”

The Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ fueling stations are open 24/7, offering a seamless and quick customer experience. They are strategically located near major commercial freight routes and are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new stations are operated by Neste’s authorized distributors Diesel Direct and Van de Pol. They are located at:

•Lakeside, Calif. - 12210 Industry Road

•West Sacramento, Calif. - 2816 W. Capital Ave

Neste has created a resource page to help fleet operators quickly find a nearby Neste fueling station and a certified Neste MY Renewable Diesel distributor.

Neste is working with partners to establish a “green fuel hub” in California, ensuring a continuous, secure supply of Neste MY Renewable Diesel. To date, Neste has provided more than 1.5 billion gallons of renewable diesel to California businesses and cities, delivering the same climate benefits as building about 2,500 wind turbines or planting 202 million trees.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is helping thousands of California businesses and cities achieve their climate goals faster. Where it is making the biggest, positive impact is in hard to electrify vehicles - like big rigs, school buses, construction vehicles and many more. Renewable diesel offers an immediate way to transform these existing, essential vehicles from fossil fueled to fossil free - practically overnight and with no extra costs.

Neste’s renewable products prevented more than 40 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere over the past five years. Reducing emissions today allows forward-thinking companies to do their part to limit climate change to 2 degrees C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Depending on an engine's age and model, renewable diesel is also shown to help reduce tailpipe pollution - including less carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter as well as near-zero benzene and other carcinogenic chemicals. This makes renewable diesel a critically important tool for combating air pollution in communities near ports, warehouses, highways, airports, and other heavily trafficked areas.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel works with existing engines and fueling infrastructure, with no extra costs to use. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved Neste My Renewable Diesel as a direct replacement for fossil diesel, and many well-known engine makers have certified the use of renewable diesel - including John Deere, Cummins, Mack and Volvo.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California and Oregon through authorized distributors. For more information on Neste MY, and to learn how your fleet can make the switch, visit NesteMY.com or find a distributor.