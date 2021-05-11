By Mitsubishi Power, | May 11, 2021

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, has received an order for a 50-megawatt (MW) class woody biomass-fired power plant planned for development in the city of Hyuga, in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan. Mitsubishi Power will provide the full turnkey solution for the plant, handling engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), with commercial operation scheduled to commence in November 2024.

The EPC work will be carried out for Hyuga Biomass Power Plant (Hososhima Industrial District, Hyuga), a plant operated by Hyuga Biomass Power Co. Ltd., a special purpose company (SPC) based in Osaka. The SPC is a joint venture between Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corp., Tokyo Century Corp., and Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc.

The project comprises delivering a steam turbine, circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler, generators, and other equipment that will deliver high combustion efficiency for biomass power generation. Under the contract, Mitsubishi Power will leverage decades of experience and innovation to build and supply the key power generating equipment, including steam turbines, a CFB boiler and other large auxiliary machinery. Mitsubishi Power Environmental Solutions Ltd. will provide air quality control systems (AQCS), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will supply generators and electrical components, while Fujita Corporation will handle the civil engineering and construction.

Mitsubishi Power is committed to supporting the decarbonization of energy for a more sustainable future and providing stable power supply around the world. Moving forward, the company will continue to focus efforts on the further adoption of renewable energy power generation systems such as biomass fuel, in support of Japan’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.