By Broadview Holding B.V. | May 25, 2021

Broadview Holding B.V., through its subsidiary Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., has completed the acquisition of Global Environmental Solutions B.V., which operates under the tradename DMT Environmental Technology.

DMT is a leading supplier of biogas upgrade facilities for the European and North American markets, including maintenance and operational services.

DMT’s biogas upgrade facilities remove contaminants such as sulphur and carbon dioxide, to produce bio-methane that can be injected in a pipeline grid or used as feed for bio-LNG production. With its units DMT helps to meet the growing demand for bio-methane and bio-LNG as a renewable alternative for natural gas and LNG.

DMT employs circa 75 FTE, with annualized sales of approximately EUR 30 million.

DMT will continue to operate as a standalone business under its own management team, while Broadview will support DMT to realize its long-term growth plan.